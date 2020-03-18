Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,001 Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of BRKS traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 11,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.51. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

