Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 261.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of Meredith worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,027 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 781,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meredith during the third quarter worth $6,792,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Meredith by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,444,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after buying an additional 103,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Meredith by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 103,317 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of MDP stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 12,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $949.19 million, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $137,300.00. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,300 shares of company stock worth $1,068,947. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

