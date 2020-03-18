Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in American International Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

AIG stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 282,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

