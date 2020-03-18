Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,168,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,382,000 after acquiring an additional 183,673 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 855,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $10.78 on Wednesday, hitting $144.14. 592,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,566. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.