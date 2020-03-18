Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,063 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

