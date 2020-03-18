Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,747 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 719,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

