Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after buying an additional 216,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,052,000 after buying an additional 279,349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

GT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

