Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.16% of NetGear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetGear by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetGear by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NetGear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 36,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $489.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.