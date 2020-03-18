Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

SCHL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,509. The stock has a market cap of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHL. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

