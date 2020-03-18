Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $140,817.71 and approximately $125,056.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00007157 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00040032 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00372951 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017740 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 849,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,136 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

