Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 5,457,240 XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,457,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,213,000. XP accounts for about 38.3% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.99% of XP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,630,000.

NYSE:XP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 58,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

XP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

