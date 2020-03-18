Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for approximately 28.1% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.54% of Mercadolibre worth $154,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $489.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $425.65 and a 12-month high of $756.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.64.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

