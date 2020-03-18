Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,000. StoneCo accounts for about 1.5% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.07% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

StoneCo stock traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

