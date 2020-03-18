Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stock Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319,577 shares during the period. Cosan comprises approximately 14.0% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 1.38% of Cosan worth $76,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cosan by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 151.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZZ stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 60,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,458. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

