Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $30.64 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,280 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 3.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.62% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $30,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $10,480,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,492,378 shares of company stock worth $41,240,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,773. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

