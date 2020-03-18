Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New Investment in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Purple Innovation makes up about 0.3% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 1.17% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 266,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,786. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.50.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

