Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,631,557 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.