e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $921,336.48 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $921,336.48 and $559.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00646869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000315 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,943,217 coins and its circulating supply is 17,120,838 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

