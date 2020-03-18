E Ted Botner Purchases 20,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00.

MUR traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,000. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.98%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.