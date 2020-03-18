Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.55 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $84.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.21 million to $85.13 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $87.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $345.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $348.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $361.64 million, with estimates ranging from $346.47 million to $373.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

