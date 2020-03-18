East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

