Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

