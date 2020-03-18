Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,765,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,643. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

