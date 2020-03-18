EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.79

News headlines about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a news impact score of -2.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Several brokerages have commented on ESYJY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

