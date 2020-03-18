Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,218,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,297,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after acquiring an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. 5,782,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

