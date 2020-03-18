Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will report sales of $449.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.07 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $411.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,784,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EV opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $51.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

