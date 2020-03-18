Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

EV stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $51.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

