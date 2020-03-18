Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,536 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 2.0% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $130,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $15.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.87 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

