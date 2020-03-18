Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $48.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $224,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $68.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,049.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,294. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $747.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,397.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,324.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

