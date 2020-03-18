Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,828 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $82,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Scotiabank lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 217,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

