Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 206,984 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,984 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $60,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 24.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $10.42 on Wednesday, hitting $87.45. 7,616,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

