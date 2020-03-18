Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 782,526 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of ANGI Homeservices worth $42,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 85,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 379,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.77. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,950 shares of company stock worth $251,631 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.