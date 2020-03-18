Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 19,005 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of FleetCor Technologies worth $95,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.10.

NYSE:FLT traded down $48.80 on Wednesday, reaching $175.54. 58,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,761. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.20.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.