Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 36,041 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,041 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.9% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $122,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,075. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

