Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 56,960 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,960 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.76. 2,302,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.22 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

