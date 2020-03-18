EchoLink Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. EchoLink has a market cap of $371,805.75 and $35,021.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.04076294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039616 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

