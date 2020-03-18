EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.65 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $25,569.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00032680 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00108709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.50 or 1.01098017 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00072661 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000717 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

