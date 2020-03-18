EDRCoin (EDRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $22,907.74

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $22,907.74 and $25.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

