Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0361 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $443,213.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00643619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010162 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,552,660 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

