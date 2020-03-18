El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 884,132 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $13,384,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 61,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EE opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $57.07 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.56.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

