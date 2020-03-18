Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.03

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Elastos has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00019564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank and Kucoin. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,014,095 coins and its circulating supply is 18,194,273 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinEgg, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

