Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

