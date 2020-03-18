Electra (ECA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Electra has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,528,824,066 coins and its circulating supply is 28,661,667,513 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.