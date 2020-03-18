Elitium Price Tops $0.93 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Elitium has a market cap of $9.20 million and $95,553.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00017552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.02265188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00195159 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

