Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $18,543.54 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.02188891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00084683 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

