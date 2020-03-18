Elrond One Day Volume Reaches $825,815.00 (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. During the last week, Elrond has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $7.09 million and $825,815.00 worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.02272414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00194708 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.