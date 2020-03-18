Elysian (ELY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $269,498.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $33,695.71 and $269,498.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Hotbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

