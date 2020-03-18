Elysium (ELS) Trading Down 95.2% Over Last Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00648670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010153 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

