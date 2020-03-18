Emercoin Trading 40.3% Lower This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Livecoin. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $2,856.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00178451 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,349,065 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, xBTCe and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

