Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after buying an additional 289,599 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 286,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

